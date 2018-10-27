US authorities charge suspect in pipe bomb case

US authorities have charged a suspect with sending pipe bombs to 13 prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump — Cesar Altieri Sayoc Jr, a 56-year-old Florida man, reported Vox.

Sayoc’s fingerprint was found on an envelope containing one of the bombs, and the investigation also found “a possible DNA connection,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said at a press conference Friday afternoon. Wray and other federal officials gave no indication that there might be other suspects or accomplices in the case.

Sayoc was arrested in Florida on Friday morning, after a week of suspicious packages containing homemade explosive devices put the nation edge. He’s been charged with five federal crimes, and faces up to 48 years in prison, if convicted.

No one was injured by the devices that Sayoc mailed to current and former officials, including former president Barack Obama and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton. “Though we’re still analyzing the devices in our laboratory, these are not hoax devices,” Wray said, describing the bombs as consisting of PVC pipe, a small clock, a battery, wiring and potential explosive material.

Social media accounts that apparently belong to Sayoc contained graphic images and threats directed at some of the bombing targets, including former attorney general Eric Holder and former vice president Joe Biden.

He has an extensive criminal history, including an arrest for a past bomb threat in 2002. He also apparently tweeted threats to at least two bomb recipients as well as pro-Trump memes and conspiracy theories. He’d also tweeted attacks at Republicans who opposed Trump.