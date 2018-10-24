UN says France’s niqab ban violates human rights

October 24, 2018

The United Nations Human Rights Committee said on Tuesday that France’s niqab ban is a human rights violation and confines Muslim women to their homes.

The committee told France to review its legislation and gave it 180 days to report back about what action it had taken, reported CNN.

“The French law disproportionately harmed the petitioners’ right to manifest their religious beliefs,” the committee said in a statement.

“The committee was not persuaded by France’s claim that a ban on face-covering was necessary and proportionate from a security standpoint or for attaining the goal of ‘living together’ in society,” it said.

It added that the ban will prevent veiled women from going in public spaces and marginalise them.

In 2016, two women complained to a UN panel after they were prosecuted for wearing niqabs in 2012.

For violating the law, women can be fined up to 150 euros ($172) in France. The controversial ban was imposed in 2010.

Denmark and Netherlands have imposed a similar ban.

 
 
 

