Turkey says it won’t allow ‘cover-up’ over Khashoggi murder

Turkey has said that it will reveal all the details about killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“Turkey will reveal whatever had happened,” Omer Celik, Turkey’s ruling party spokesman said on Saturday. “Turkey will never allow a cover-up.”

The statement is apparently a response to Saudi Arabia’s admission that Khashoggi’s was killed in its Istanbul consulate.

Saudi Arabia said that Jamal Khashoggi had died in a “fistfight” inside its Istanbul consulate.

A statement released by Saudi foreign minister said that discussions between Khashoggi and Saudi officials at the consulate “did not go as required and escalated negatively which led to a fight between them and led to his death”.

The kingdom has also dismissed senior officials, including an influential adviser to Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salam, Saud al-Qahtani, and General Ahmad al-Asiri, a senior intelligence official.

At least 18 Saudi nationals were also arrested in connection with the murder.

Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi dissident, disappeared after entering Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Turkish officials had suspected that Khashoggi was murdered and it released the pictures of at least 15 suspects who they say were behind the murder.