Turkey promises justice in Khashoggi case

Turkey’s president said that those responsible for killing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi will be taken to task.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised on Wednesday to share any evidence the country acquires after a ‘transparent’ investigation of the killing.

“We are determined not to allow the murder to be covered up and for those responsible —from the person who gave the order to those who executed it—not to escape justice,” Erdogan said.

US President Donald Trump said the Saudi authorities staged the “worst cover-up ever” in the Khashoggi killing and vowed to revoke visas of those involved in the killing.

Saudi Arabia has claimed that Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi Royal family, was killed on October 2 in a “fistfight” with officials sent to convince him to return to the Kingdom.

Erdogan said that the 59-year-old Washington Post columnist was killed under a planned “savage murder”. He urged Riyadh to search “from top to bottom” and uncover the hidden mystery behind Khashoggi’s death.