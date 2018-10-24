Trump says Saudi response to Khashoggi murder ‘worst cover-up ever’

US President Donald Trump has termed Saudi Arabia’s response to the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi as “worst cover-up ever”.

Those behind the killing at Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul consulate “should be in big trouble”, he said. “Whoever thought of that idea, I think is in big trouble. And they should be in big trouble.”

Mike Pompeo, the US secretary of state, said that they are taking adequate actions against those involved. He said that the US will revoke visas of those involved.

“These penalties will not be the last word on this matter from the United States,” Pompeo told reporters at the State Department. “We will continue to explore additional measures to hold those responsible accountable.”

Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist, mysteriously vanished from Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2. The Saudi government has blamed the murder on rogue agents.

Turkish President Erdogan, however, believed otherwise. The journalist was the victim of a carefully planned “political murder”, he said.