Trump says Saudi response to Khashoggi murder ‘worst cover-up ever’

October 24, 2018

AFP Photo

US President Donald Trump has termed Saudi Arabia’s response to the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi as “worst cover-up ever”.

Those behind the killing at Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul consulate “should be in big trouble”, he said. “Whoever thought of that idea, I think is in big trouble. And they should be in big trouble.”

Mike Pompeo, the US secretary of state, said that they are taking adequate actions against those involved. He said that the US will revoke visas of those involved.

Related: Turkey promises justice in Khashoggi case

“These penalties will not be the last word on this matter from the United States,” Pompeo told reporters at the State Department. “We will continue to explore additional measures to hold those responsible accountable.”

Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist, mysteriously vanished from Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2. The Saudi government has blamed the murder on rogue agents.

Turkish President Erdogan, however, believed otherwise. The journalist was the victim of a carefully planned “political murder”, he said.

 
 
 

See Also

Turkey promises justice in Khashoggi case

October 24, 2018 6:49 pm

Pakistan to go for IMF bailout despite Saudi aid

October 24, 2018 6:38 pm

PM Imran Khan to address the nation at 8:15pm

October 24, 2018 6:02 pm

Saudi aid helps stock market record highest gain in three-and-a-half years

October 24, 2018 2:29 pm

Dollar falls to two-week low after Saudis pledge $6b support

October 24, 2018 10:45 am

Today’s outlook: The PM makes his triumphant return, Pakistan and Australia to face off in Abu Dhabi

October 24, 2018 8:35 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Noor Ul Huda Shaheen

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.