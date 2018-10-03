Trump says Saudi King wouldn’t last two weeks without US support

US President Donald Trump told his supporters that Saudi Arabia and its king would not last two weeks in power without American support.

“We protect Saudi Arabia. Would you say they are rich? And I love the King … King Salman but I said, ‘King, we are protecting you. You might not be there for two weeks without us. You have to pay for your military,” Trump told a campaign rally in Southaven.

The kingdom is the world’s top oil exporter and the leader of the oil-producing bloc. The Trump administration has been criticizing Saudi Arabia for high oil prices.

According to Saudi state news agency, Trump called King Salman on Saturday to discuss efforts to maintain supplies to ensure oil market stability and global economic growth.