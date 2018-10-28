Trump denounces ‘hate’ in US after gunman kills 11 in synagogue shooting

October 28, 2018

Source: Reuters

US president Donald Trump denounced the widespread ‘hate’ in the country after synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.

On Saturday, a gunman entered into a synagogue and gunned down 11 people. Six people were injured, reported AFP.

The suspect has been identified as 46-year-old Robert Bowers. He is said to have yelled “All Jews must die” before opening the fire. He has been arrested and charged with 11 counts of using a firearm to commit murder and 11 counts of obstructing the exercise of religion.

“It’s a terrible, terrible thing what’s going on with hate in our country, frankly, and all over the world,” Trump told the reporters. “Something has to be done,” he said. “When people do this, they should get the death penalty.”

He added, “The world is a violent world.” The president called the suspect “a madman, a whacko.”

When asked if it is a good time to revisit the country’s lenient gun laws, Trump reasoned that the toll would be lower if armed guards were posted inside the synagogue.

“If they had protection inside the temple, maybe it could have been a very much different situation,” he said. “They didn’t.”

 
 
 

