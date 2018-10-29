Three Palestinian teenagers killed in Israeli air strike

October 29, 2018

Three Palestinian youths were killed in an Israeli air strike in the border area between Israel and Gaza, Palestinian officials say.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says boys aged between 12 and 14 died near the town of Khan Younis, reported BBC.

Israel says the Palestinians were trying to plant an explosive device near the border fence in southern Gaza.

Related: Seven Palestinians killed in clashes along the Gaza border

Palestinians in Gaza have been protesting weekly along the border with Israel since March. The protests are held in support of the declared right of Palestinian refugees to return to their ancestral homes in what is now Israel.

More than 200 Palestinians – mostly in the demonstrations – have been killed by Israeli troops since the protests began, according to the United Nations and Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza.

 
 
 

