Taking photos of the rain can land you an 800 dirham fine in the UAE

Taking pictures of the rain while driving can land you an 800 dirham fine if you live in the UAE.

The Abu Dhabi police have asked motorists to follow traffic rules ahead of rainy weather, reported Gulf News.

Abu Dhabi Police have warned motorists that taking photographs of rain while driving is a traffic violation and will be penalised with an 800 dirham fine and four black points.

According to Article 32 of the Federal Traffic Law, the use of a mobile phone is categorised as part of distracted driving. Statistics by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai revealed that texting while driving increases your chance of being in a traffic accident by as much as 32%.

The reaction time for drivers using a mobile phone was reduced by 50%, according to the RTA, while around 10% drive outside their lane.

Dubai police also noted that about 50% of youth accidents in Dubai occur because of using mobile phones and social media while driving.