Suspect in the killing of Saudi journalist mysteriously dies in a car crash in Riyadh

One of the suspects allegedly involved in the torture, killing and dismembering of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi mysteriously died in a car crash in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Meshal Saad al-Bostani of the Saudi Royal Air Force was named by Turkish media as one of 15 men suspected of killing Saudi critic Khashoggi.

A Turkish newspaper article, from Yeni Safak, said that the man died in a car crash, without giving a specific time or location.

The suspect landed in Istanbul on October 2 and left later that same day after visiting the Saudi consulate.

Saudi Arabia has denied any knowledge of Khashoggi’s whereabouts or disappearance, but US intelligence officials have started to voice concerns regarding the killing of the prominent Saudi critic who recently moved to the US.

Yeni Safak in particular claims that it heard an audio tape of Khashoggi’s killing, but Turkish intelligence does not appear to have turned over any such tape to the US. The US and Turkey are NATO allies with extensive intelligence-sharing agreements.