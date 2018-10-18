Sri Lankan President denies ‘RAW murder plot’ report

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has telephoned India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deny a ‘RAW murder plot’ report.

A report published in The Hindu newspaper quoted Srisena as saying in a cabinet meeting that the Indian secret service was plotting to kill him.

The Sri Lankan government officially denied the report. Later, Srisena telephoned Modi, reported BBC News.

According to a statement issued by India’s ministry of external affairs, the president told PM Modi that the story is false.

Modi appreciated the prompt steps taken to reject the report, and reiterated will to strengthen ties with Sri Lanka.

India’s high commissioner visited Srisena to seek clarification prior to the phone call.

The allegation came just days ahead of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s scheduled meeting with Indian PM in New Delhi.

The Indian government has suspended the senior police officer accused of involvement in the alleged assassination plot and ordered an inquiry into the matter.