Seven killed in suicide bombing outside Kabul prison

A suicide bomber targeting a bus of government employees near Kabul’s biggest prison killed at least seven people on Wednesday, reported Al Jazeera. Five people were injured in the blast.

Afghan Interior Ministry Spokesperson Najib Danish said the attacker detonated explosives near a vehicle of the employees from the Pul-e-Charkhi prison on the outskirts of the Afghan capital. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The attack comes days after a suicide attack near the entrance of Afghanistan’s Independent Election Commission in Kabul, killing at least one person and wounding six.