Saudi Arabia says it will retaliate against looming US sanctions over journalist’s disappearance

Saudi Arabia will retaliate against impending economic sanctions against the kingdom by the US over the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, announced the government on Sunday.

Khashoggi, a 59-year-old outspoken critic of the Saudi government and Washington Post columnist, was reported missing after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2. Saudi officials claim that the journalist left the embassy but Turkish officials say he may have been murdered inside the consulate by Saudi agents.

US President Donald Trump has vowed “severe punishment” if proof of Saudi involvement in Khashoggi’s disappearance is found. He said the incident is being investigated and pledged “very powerful” consequences if Saudi Arabia is found guilty.

Citing an “official source”, the kingdom’s press agency said that that it will not succumb to any political or economical pressures and nothing can as such can harm the economical position of the kingdom.

“The kingdom also affirms that if it receives any action, it will respond with greater action, and that the kingdom’s economy has an influential and vital role in the global economy and that the Kingdom’s economy is affected only by the impact of the global economy,” it added.

Germany, France and the UK have also pressured Saudi Arabia for an investigation into Khashoggi’s disappearance.

Several major US businesses and individuals have cut ties with the kingdom while two dozen US senators have urged Trump to order an inquiry into the disappearance. The Saudi stock market dropped by 7% on Sunday after Trump threatened of “severe punishment” which spooked investors.