Saudi Arabia says it doesn’t know where Jamal Khashoggi’s body is

October 21, 2018

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said that the kingdom didn’t know where the body of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi was.

In an interview on Fox News, he remarked that the Saudi leadership initially believed that Khashoggi had left the consulate in Istanbul.

“We don’t know, in terms of details, how. We don’t know where the body is,” Jubeir said according to AFP.

“The individuals who did this did this outside the scope of their authority. There obviously was a tremendous mistake made, and what compounded the mistake was the attempt to try to cover up,” he added.

Earlier, a statement released by Saudi foreign minister said that discussions between Khashoggi and Saudi officials at the consulate “did not go as required and escalated negatively which led to a fight between them and led to his death”.

The kingdom has also dismissed senior officials, including an influential adviser to Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salam, Saud al-Qahtani, and General Ahmad al-Asiri, a senior intelligence official.

At least 18 Saudi nationals were also arrested in connection with the murder.

Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi dissident, disappeared after entering Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Turkish officials had suspected that Khashoggi was murdered and it released the pictures of at least 15 suspects who they say were behind the murder.

 
 
 

