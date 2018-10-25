Robert De Niro and Joe Biden sent ‘bombs’ in suspicious packages

Packages suspected to have contained bombs were sent to more high-profile US figures on Thursday.

Two bombs were sent to former US vice president Joe Biden, while one to actor Rober de Niro. Both of them are critics of President Donald Trump.

None of the devices exploded but the US authorities have stepped up their efforts to search those responsible for sending bombs ahead of the November 6 elections.

No one has taken the responsibility as yet.

On Wednesday, the explosive devices were sent to former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, former president Barack Obama, former CIA director John Brennan, care of CNN, as well as three others.

The bomb threats have sparked debate about political rhetoric and raised the threat of election-season violence ahead of the US midterms.

Some Democrats think that the attempted attacks are a result of Conservatives and President Donald Trump inciting violence. All those targeted are regularly criticised by them.

Trump, while speaking at a rally, said that the perpetrators will be punished and ‘we have to come together’. Pipe-bombs are suspected to be in the packages, however, none of them exploded.

On Thursday, he tweeted: “A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News. It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST!”