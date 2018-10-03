Putin wants all foreign forces to quit Syria

October 3, 2018

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow wanted all foreign forces, including the Russian military, to eventually withdraw from Syria.

Putin said that the presence of U.S. forces in Syria violated the U.N. charter.

Putin said the United States should bring a halt to internal political infighting which he said was poisoning U.S. relations with Russia.

Putin has previously said allegations of Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election have been fabricated by domestic opponents of U.S. President Donald Trump as a way to undermine Trump’s presidency.

 

 
 
 

