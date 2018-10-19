Possible religious clothing ban in Canada’s Quebec has Muslims worried

Muslims and other religious groups in Canada’s Quebec province are concerned about the new right-wing ruling party’s plans to bar certain public employees from wearing religious clothing on the job. Religious clothing includes hijabs, kippas, crucifixes and turbans, reported Huff Post.

The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ), which was sworn into power on Thursday, has promised to propose legislation that prevents teachers, police officers, judges and certain other government employees from wearing religious items.

Ihsaan Gardee, the executive director of the National Council of Canadian Muslims, said that many Muslim public servants are “incredibly worried” about what such a law would mean for them.

“If it went into effect, it would drastically change the ability of many regular Muslim Quebecers to exercise their most basic rights … and to make a living for themselves,” he wrote in an email. “Worse, we know this law won’t only affect Muslims; we’re similarly worried about public servants who wear the turban and kippa too — this law would be an attack on us all.”

The CAQ upended Quebec’s more established political parties during elections this month, after campaigning on promises to reduce immigration to the province and institute French language tests for newcomers.

The religious symbols ban is meant to promote the separation of church and state and foster secularism in public spaces. At the same time, the CAQ has indicated that it will not remove a gold crucifix that was placed in Quebec’s Parliament Building in 1936.

CAQ leader François Legault claimed that the crucifix that hangs over Quebec’s National Assembly is a symbol of the province’s heritage ― and not a religious sign.

“In our past we had Protestants and Catholics. They built the values we have in Quebec,” Legault said last week, according to the BBC. “We have to recognise that and not mix that with religious signs.”

But Montreal’s Catholic Archbishop Andrew Bennett challenged that idea.

He called the CAQ’s proposed ban an “unacceptable” violation of people’s religious freedoms.

Jewish Canadian leaders have also spoken up against the proposed ban. The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, a national advocacy group, said in a statement that “religious neutrality should be imposed on public institutions, not on individuals.”