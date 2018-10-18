Picture shows Saudi prince’s aide entering consulate hours before Khashoggi’s disappearance

Maher Abdulaziz Mutreb, a frequent companion of Saudi crown prince, entered Saudi consulate in Istanbul just a few hours before journalist Jamal Khashoggi disappeared on October 2, according to a Turkish newspaper.

The newspaper, Sabah, also showed photographs of Mutreb outside the Saudi consul general’s home, leaving a Turkish hotel with a large suitcase, and leaving the country from Istanbul’s international airport on October 2.

In an article on Wednesday, The New York Times had published photos of Mutreb with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

“The New York Times has confirmed independently that at least nine of 15 suspects identified by Turkish authorities worked for the Saudi security services, military or other government ministries,” the report said.

One of them, identified as Maher Abdulaziz Mutreb, was seen disembarking from aeroplanes with Saudi crown prince in Paris and Madrid and was photographed standing guard during his visits this year to Houston, Boston, and the United Nations.

The Saudi officials have denied their involvement in Khashoggi’s disappearance and said they were working closely with Turkey to investigate the case.