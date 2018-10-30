Parliament suspended as 6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts New Zealand

October 30, 2018

New Zealand parliament was suspended after it was shaken by an earthquake.

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck central New Zealand on Tuesday, reported The Guardian. An MP was making his speech when the tremors were felt.

Parliament’s deputy speaker Anne Tolley decided to suspend the parliament immediately.

“I never thought I’d have to do that, suspend the House until we find out what’s happened,” Tolley said.

The prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, used Twitter to urge New Zealanders to check on each other’s welfare.

There have been no reports of serious damage or injury.

 
 
 

