Pakistan to import 48 Chinese drones: report

Pakistan will import 48 Chinese drones in what a Chinese military observer said must be the largest such arms deal of its kind, China’s state-run newspaper reported.

The Global Times reported that Pakistan Air Force’s Sherdil Aerobatic team did not reveal how much it was worth.

Pakistan and China will in future jointly manufacture the Wing Loong II drones, the report said.

Wing Loong II, an aerial drone made by Chengdu Aircraft Industrial Group, made its maiden flight in February last year. It is a high-end reconnaissance and strike multi-role endurance unmanned aircraft system.

Chengdu Aircraft Industrial Group did not confirm the deal when reached by the Global Times.