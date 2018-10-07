New York limo crash leaves 20 dead

October 7, 2018

Photo: Twitter

Twenty people died in a two-vehicle crash in Schoharie, New York, about 170 miles north of New York City, media reported on Sunday, citing police.

One of the vehicles, a limousine, was carrying members of a wedding party, the New York Times said, citing local reports.

The limo was speeding down a hill when it hit bystanders at the Apple Barrel Country. The store is a popular stop for tourists on fall foliage trips.

The police didn’t release the names of the victims, but set up a hotline for their family members.

 
 
 

See Also

Bangladesh cafe attack ‘suspect’ dies after ‘torture’

July 9, 2016 5:37 pm

Bangladesh militant received ‘secular education’, belonged to ‘caring family’

July 6, 2016 10:38 am

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Samaa Web Desk

Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.