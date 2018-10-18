Mother forces minor daughter into prostitution in Sharjah

October 18, 2018

A mother in Sharjah has been charged with selling her minor daughter into prostitution for Dh50,000 and a gold necklace.

The woman, a sex worker, had put out a word with friends and relatives that her daughter’s virginity was up for sale for Dh50,000 and a gold necklace.

After receiving information about the sale, the Sharjah police arranged an ambush. The money was handed over in exchange for the 17-year-old girl by three of her mother’s accomplices at the hotel.

The victim said that she was forced by her mother to surrender to the man at the hotel in exchange for Dh50,000.

All the women were caught and later confessed to the crime.

Once declared guilty, the perpetrator can end up in jail for five or more years with a fine of Dh100,000 or more.

 
 
 

