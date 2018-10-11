Malaysia to abolish the death penalty

October 11, 2018

Photo: AFP

Malaysia’s government has agreed to abolish the death penalty in a move welcomed by human rights groups, reported Sky News.

Capital punishment is exclusively carried out by hanging in Malaysia — a legacy of British imperialism — and is currently mandatory for crimes such as murder, terrorism, treason, kidnapping, possession of firearms and drug trafficking.

More than 1,200 people are on death row in Malaysia but could see their executions halted following the government move to scrap the death penalty.

Elections earlier this year saw the first regime change in Malaysia’s history.

The ruling Barisan Nasional coalition — which had enjoyed uninterrupted power since the country’s independence from Britain in 1957 — was voted out of office in favour of the opposition Pakatan Harapan coalition, which had promised human rights reforms.

“The cabinet has agreed to abolish the death penalty,” the country’s communications and multimedia minister Gobind Singh Deo said on Thursday.

“I hope the law will be amended soon.”

Changes to capital punishment legislation could now be tabled when Malaysia’s parliament next sits on Monday.

 
 
 

See Also

Ex-Malaysian PM Najib arrested, to face charges in 1MDB case: officials

September 19, 2018 2:45 pm

Sarmad Khoosat to spend 24 hours portraying a death row prisoner’s final moments

September 19, 2018 1:33 pm

Malaysia’s Axiata cancels $940 million deal to acquire a Pakistani telecoms tower company

September 18, 2018 10:58 am

Never-say-die Japan pip Malaysia to Asiad hockey gold

September 2, 2018 1:10 pm

Pakistan settle for bronze in Asian Games 2018 squash event

September 1, 2018 2:20 pm

Malaysia eliminate India from Asian Games 2018 hockey

August 30, 2018 5:59 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.