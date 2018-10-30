Khashoggi was investigating use of chemical weapons in Yemen before murder: tabloid

October 30, 2018

A protester holds a picture of missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a demonstration in front of the Saudi Arabian consulate, on October 5, 2018, in Istanbul. PHOTO: AFP

Jamal Khashoggi, the journalist who was killed in the Saudi Istanbul consulate on October 2, was investigating the details of Saudi Arabia’s alleged use of chemical weapons in Yemen, sources close to the Saudi dissident told Express.co.uk.

Quoting a friend of Khashoggi, the UK tabloid said that he was about to obtain “documentary evidence” to prove the use of chemical weapons in Yemen.

“I met him a week before his death. He was unhappy and he was worried,” said the Middle Eastern academic, who did not wish to be named. “When I asked him why he was worried, he didn’t really want to reply, but eventually he told me he was getting proof that Saudi Arabia had used chemical weapons.”

The Saudi government has blamed the murder on rogue agents.

Turkish President Erdogan believes otherwise. The journalist was a victim of a carefully planned “political murder”, he said.

The conflict in Yemen began with the 2014 takeover of its capital, Sanaa, by Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who toppled the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

A Saudi coalition allied with the Yemen’s government has been fighting the Houthis since 2015.

A UN report published in August said there were “reasonable grounds” to believe all parties to the conflict have “committed a substantial number of violations of international humanitarian law”.

 
 
 

