Kandahar police chief killed in attack on governor’s office in Afghanistan

October 18, 2018

PHOTO COURTESY: KHAMAA PRESS

General Abdul Raziq, the police chief of Kandahar, Afghanistan was killed in an attack on Thursday, The New York Times reported.

Confirming Raziq’s death, the Afghan officials said that he was shot while leaving Kandahar governor’s office after attending a meeting.

General Austin S Miller, the commander of the American forces in Afghanistan, and the provincial leadership, including Kandahar Governor Zalmai Wesa, the provincial intelligence chief and others also attended the meeting.

There were conflicting reports about the fate of Kandahar governor, and the provincial chief of intelligence. Some officials suggested both had been killed, while others said that the governor is just wounded.

Local news website, Tolo News, reported that the attack was initiated by one of Wesa’s guards.

The US military said that General Miller remained unwounded, while two Americans were injured. The casualties are expected to rise.

 

 
 
 

See Also

Hazratullah Zazai hits six sixes in an over, equals T20 record of second fastest 50

October 15, 2018 12:50 pm

India, China launch joint programme to train Afghan diplomats

October 15, 2018 9:04 am

A Swat school where war orphans unlearn hatred

October 13, 2018 7:14 pm

Eight killed in suicide attack on Afghan election candidate

October 9, 2018 5:29 pm

US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad arrives in Pakistan

October 9, 2018 1:17 pm

Pakistan’s Jalalabad consulate to resume visa operations from Monday

October 7, 2018 3:35 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.