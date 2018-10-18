Kandahar police chief killed in attack on governor’s office in Afghanistan

General Abdul Raziq, the police chief of Kandahar, Afghanistan was killed in an attack on Thursday, The New York Times reported.

Confirming Raziq’s death, the Afghan officials said that he was shot while leaving Kandahar governor’s office after attending a meeting.

General Austin S Miller, the commander of the American forces in Afghanistan, and the provincial leadership, including Kandahar Governor Zalmai Wesa, the provincial intelligence chief and others also attended the meeting.

There were conflicting reports about the fate of Kandahar governor, and the provincial chief of intelligence. Some officials suggested both had been killed, while others said that the governor is just wounded.

Local news website, Tolo News, reported that the attack was initiated by one of Wesa’s guards.

The US military said that General Miller remained unwounded, while two Americans were injured. The casualties are expected to rise.