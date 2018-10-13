Judge’s wife and son shot at by security guard in Gurgaon

The wife and 18-year-old son of an Indian judge were shot at by his personal security guard in a busy market in Gurgaon, Indian media reported Saturday.

The wife and son of Judge Krishan Kant were busy in shopping when the gunman opened fire on them.

His son is critical and wife is out of danger.

“Some locals informed the police about gunshots being fired outside the Arcadia market. When a police team reached the spot, they found Ritu and Dhruv lying in a pool of blood,” DCP, Gurgaon told Press Trust of India.

According to police, the security guard telephoned the judge and informed him that he has shot his son and wife.

The attacker was later arrested from Faridabad.