Jihadists pull heavy arms from parts of Syria buffer zone: monitor

October 8, 2018

AFP Photo

Jihadist factions including Syria’s former Al-Qaeda branch have pulled heavy weapons from parts of a planned buffer zone in the country’s northwest put forward under a Turkey-Russia deal, a monitor said Monday.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham “and other less influential jihadist groups have withdrawn their heavy weapons from large areas of the demilitarised zone” ringing Idlib province, said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

HTS has yet to comment on the reported withdrawal, which quietly began “two days ago”, according to Abdel Rahman.

“Until now, heavy weapons have been removed from northern Hama and eastern Idlib” located in the proposed zone, he said.

Last month’s agreement between regime ally Moscow and rebel-backer Turkey is to create a 15- to 20-kilometre (9-12 mile) demilitarised area ringing the Idlib region — the country’s last insurgent bastion.

Under the deal, all rebels in the buffer zone must withdraw heavy arms by Wednesday, and radical groups must leave the area by October 15.

The Idlib region includes most of the province of the same name, as well as adjacent parts of the Hama and Aleppo provinces.

On Monday, the National Liberation Front completed withdrawing heavy arms from the zone, according to Turkish state media.

The NLF pullout was confirmed to AFP by spokesman Naji Mustafa.

The NLF is the main Turkey-backed rebel alliance in the Idlib region, but jihadist heavyweight HTS and other hardliners hold a large part of the province and the proposed zone.

Led by former Al-Qaeda fighters, HTS has yet to announce its stance on the buffer zone deal.

 
 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

See Also

Turkey seeks permission to search Saudi consulate in missing journalist case: TV

October 8, 2018 6:33 pm

Putin wants all foreign forces to quit Syria

October 3, 2018 5:50 pm

Iran fires missiles against ‘terrorist’ camp in Syria

October 1, 2018 11:10 am

Germany beat Turkey for right to host Euro 2024

September 28, 2018 10:27 am

Two arrested for trying to supply Islamic State with drones

September 26, 2018 7:12 pm

Trump criticises Iran as ‘corrupt dictatorship’ in UN speech

September 25, 2018 10:59 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.