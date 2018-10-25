Jamal Khashoggi’s son leaves Saudi Arabia

October 25, 2018

Photo: Saudi Press Agency

Salah, the eldest son of murdered Saudi journalist, and his family have left Saudi Arabia after the government lifted a travel ban.

“Salah and his family are finally out of Riyadh and or their way to the US,” said Sarah Leah Whitson, the HRW’s executive director for the Middle East and North Africa.

Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist, was killed on October 2 inside Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul.

Eighteen days after his murder, Saudi authorities said that he was killed during a “fistfight” in their consulate in Istanbul.

 
 
 

