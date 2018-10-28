Ireland votes to remove blasphemy as an offence

Ireland voted to remove blasphemy as an offence from the country’s constitution, reported the Independent.

In a referendum, 64.8% of voters were in favour of changing the law, with 35.1% supporting the status quo.

The result was largely expected, as the article on blasphemy in the constitution is generally agreed to be outdated and obsolete. It states that “the publication or utterance of blasphemous, seditious, or indecent matter is an offence which shall be punishable in accordance with law.” The vote removes only the word ‘blasphemous’ from that sentence.

No one has ever been charged with the offence but it does carry a fine of up to €25,000.

Related: PTA blocks 800,000 websites and pages for blasphemous, anti-state and other objectionable content

The Fine Gael led-government supported a yes vote, as did all major parties. While campaigning on Tuesday, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar outlined his support for the reform.

“What we want to have in Ireland is a 21st Century constitution for a 21st Century republic,” he said. “We’ve already reformed our Constitution to allow for things like marriage equality, women’s right to choose.

“We believe that having a criminal offence for blasphemy in Ireland is a bit outdated so we’re asking people to change that. It’s very much part of a reform of our whole Constitution to make the country more modern.”