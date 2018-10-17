Indian union minister accused of sexual harassment steps down

October 17, 2018

India’s Union Minister MJ Akbar stepped down from his post on Wednesday after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment.

He remarked that he will challenge the “false accusations” against him.

“I have, therefore, tendered my resignation from the office of Minister of State for External Affairs. I am deeply grateful to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and to the External Affairs Minister Smt. Sushma Swaraj for the opportunity they gave me to serve my country,” he said in a statement.

A new wave of #MeToo movement as taken over India as women have accused many prominent personalities, including Alok Nath, Nana Patekar, Sajid Khan, Subhash Ghai, Kailash Kher, Vikas Bahl, of sexual harassment. Women in different fields are sharing their stories of sexual harassment by men in powerful position over the years.

 
 
 

