Indian court temporarily seizes Zakir Naik’s properties

An Indian court temporarily seized four properties of Islamic preacher Zakir Naik in Mumbai on Thursday.

Four flats and a commercial establishment in Mumbai belonging to Naik were seized by a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, reported the Times of India.

The central agency told the court that Naik was trying to sell off his properties in India after funding from various sources was stopped earlier by the NIA.

Naik’s Mumbai-based Islamic Research Foundation was declared unlawful in November 2016 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He was declared a proclaimed offender by the court in 2017.

The 52-year-old televangelist left India in July 2016 and took refuge in Malaysia in 2017.

Indian Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj asked the Malaysian government in October to extradite Naik.