Indian court temporarily seizes Zakir Naik’s properties

October 13, 2018

Photo: Reuters

An Indian court temporarily seized four properties of Islamic preacher Zakir Naik in Mumbai on Thursday.

Four flats and a commercial establishment in Mumbai belonging to Naik were seized by a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, reported the Times of India.

The central agency told the court that Naik was trying to sell off his properties in India after funding from various sources was stopped earlier by the NIA.

Naik’s Mumbai-based Islamic Research Foundation was declared unlawful in November 2016 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He was declared a proclaimed offender by the court in 2017.

The 52-year-old televangelist left India in July 2016 and took refuge in Malaysia in 2017.

Indian Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj asked the Malaysian government in October to extradite Naik.

 
 
 

See Also

Hyderabad Test: West Indies 295/7 against India at stumps

October 12, 2018 5:52 pm

Pakistan to not send blind team for series with India

October 12, 2018 4:16 pm

Eight killed after Cyclone Titli batters eastern India

October 12, 2018 9:32 am

Pakistan announce team for Women’s World T20 without skipper

October 11, 2018 5:16 pm

Sharpen up: Pakistani artist aims for record with pencil swing

October 10, 2018 5:05 pm

Will Smith learns how to bhangra in India

October 10, 2018 10:35 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.