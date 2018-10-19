Indian-American IT companies may bear the brunt of US visa policy change

The US revising its H-1B visa conditions may be bad news for Indian-American IT companies.

The US Department of Homeland Security has revealed plans to “revise” the employment and specialist conditions under the US H-1B visas by January 2019.

The move is likely to impact Indian IT firms in the US along with small and medium-sized contractual firms.

The H-1B visa allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations requiring theoretical or technical expertise. IT companies rely on these visas to hire technical labour each year from China and India.

Trump administration thinks the visa is being misused to replace Americans with foreign workers.

The administration has also revealed plans to revoke work permits to H-4 visa holders, most of whom are Indian-Americans and women.

The administration is also considering removing of certain regulations regarding H-4 spouses of H-1B visa holders. The move can affect more than 70,000 H-4 visa holders with work permits. These visas are issued to immediate family members of H-1B visa holders.