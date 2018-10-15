India, China launch joint programme to train Afghan diplomats

A group of Afghan diplomats will begin training from today (October 15) as part of a joint India-China initiative, reported NDTV.

The joint training programme is being held after an understanding was reached during an informal summit between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held in April in China’s Wuhan city.

The first India-China training programme for Afghan diplomats will be held from October 15 to October 26, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Ahead of their training, Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan Vinay Kumar hosted the 10 Afghan diplomats who will take part in the programme as part of trilateral cooperation between India, China and Afghanistan.