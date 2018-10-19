People have been praying in the wrong direction at a Turkish mosque for 37 years

October 19, 2018

Photo: Reuters

An imam recently discovered that Muslims have prayed at a mosque in Turkey in the wrong direction for 37 years.

Isa Kaya was appointed the imam of the Sugören mosque last year. The mosque was built in the Sugören village of Yalova province in 1981.

Kaya asked the local muftis who confirmed that the mihrab was built in the wrong place. It is misaligned by as much as 33 degrees, reported The Independent.

Muslims must pray in the direction of the Ka’abah five times a day. To indicate the right direction for prayers, officials have put white strips on the carpet.

“We have explained the situation to our congregation and most of them have reacted positively to our solution,” Kaya said.

An architect will be given the task of redesigning the structure.

 
 
 

