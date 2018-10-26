Google fired 48 people for sexual harassment since 2016

Google sacked 48 people, including 13 senior managers, over sexual harassment claims since 2016, reported BBC.

In a letter to employees, chief executive Sundar Pichai said the tech giant was taking a “hard line” on inappropriate conduct.

The letter was in response to a New York Times report that said Android creator Andy Rubin received a $90 million exit package despite facing misconduct allegations. A spokesperson for Rubin denied the allegations, the newspaper said.

Sam Singer said Rubin decided to leave Google in 2014 to launch a venture capital firm and technology incubator called Playground. He was given what the paper described as a “hero’s farewell” when he departed.

Pichai’s letter said the New York Times story was “difficult to read” and that Google was “dead serious” about providing a “safe and inclusive workplace”.

“We want to assure you that we review every single complaint about sexual harassment or inappropriate conduct, we investigate and we take action,” he continued. None of the employees dismissed in the past two years received an exit package, Pichai added.

According to the New York Times report, two unnamed Google executives said then-chief executive Larry Page asked Rubin to resign after the company confirmed a complaint by a female employee about a sexual encounter in a hotel room in 2013.

A Google investigation found the woman’s complaint to be credible, the paper reported, but the company has not confirmed this.