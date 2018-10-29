Former Sri Lanka skipper Ranatunga arrested over fatal shooting

Cricket legend Arjuna Ranatunga was arrested a day after a man was killed when his bodyguards opened fire on a mob to rescue him.

Ranatunga was the captain of Sri Lanka cricket team when it won the 1996 World Cup.

He is an ally of the ousted prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Trade unions went on strike on Monday to protest the shooting. He was arrested following the complaints of the people.

On Sunday, hundreds of people gathered outside the petroleum ministry after his appearance. They beat up his stuff and tried to take him as a hostage.

“When they tried to break open his office door and capture him, the Special Task Force commandos came to rescue him,” spokesman Thameera Manju told AFP.