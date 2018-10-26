Family wants FIR against monkeys for killing a man in India

A deceased’s man family wants to lodge a formal complaint against monkeys for stoning the 72-year-old to death in Uttar Pardesh, India. However, the cops are in a fix as an FIR can’t be registered against monkeys.



Dharampal Singh went to collect wood on Thursday when monkeys attacked him and threw bricks at him from a treetop in Tikri village of Baghpat, according to the police.

Singh was hit on the head, chest and legs with 20 bricks. He died at the hospital, reported Times of India.

Krishnapal Singh, the deceased’s brother, said that the monkeys are the real culprits and they must pay for it. “We have made a written complaint against monkeys but the police don’t seem to be convinced enough to convert it into an FIR,” he said.

Related: India suspends bus driver for letting a monkey ‘drive’

Chitwan Singh, the station officer of the Doghat police station, asked, “How can we register the case against monkeys? This will make us laughingstocks. I don’t think it is a logical demand.”

A complaint, however, has been registered in the case diary and a postmortem was also conducted. The family will contact senior officials to initiate action.

Deadly attacks by monkeys are common in India. The monkeys have caused a lot of inconvenience to the villagers but there seems to be no solution.