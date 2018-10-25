Ethiopia elects its first female president

Sahle-Work Zewde has been elected Ethiopia’s first female president.

She has become Africa’s only female head of state. Her election to the ceremonial position comes a week after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appointed a cabinet with half the posts taken up by women.

After being sworn in, President Sahle-Work promised to work hard to make gender equality a reality in Ethiopia.

Addressing parliament, she also pledged to promote peace. “I urge you all to uphold our peace in the name of a mother who is the first to suffer from the absence of peace.”

Sahle-Work was voted in after the unexpected resignation of her predecessor, Mulatu Teshome. The prime minister’s chief of staff, Fitsum Arega, tweeted that the “appointment of a female head of state not only sets the standard for the future but also normalises women as decision-makers in public life”.

President Sahle-Work has served as an ambassador for Ethiopia in Senegal and Djibouti. She has also held a number of UN positions, including head of peace-building in the Central African Republic.