Ethiopia elects its first female president

October 25, 2018

Sahle-Work Zewde has been elected Ethiopia’s first female president.

She has become Africa’s only female head of state. Her election to the ceremonial position comes a week after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appointed a cabinet with half the posts taken up by women.

After being sworn in, President Sahle-Work promised to work hard to make gender equality a reality in Ethiopia.

Addressing parliament, she also pledged to promote peace. “I urge you all to uphold our peace in the name of a mother who is the first to suffer from the absence of peace.”

Related: Nikki Haley resigns as Trump’s UN ambassador

Sahle-Work was voted in after the unexpected resignation of her predecessor, Mulatu Teshome. The prime minister’s chief of staff, Fitsum Arega, tweeted that the “appointment of a female head of state not only sets the standard for the future but also normalises women as decision-makers in public life”.

President Sahle-Work has served as an ambassador for Ethiopia in Senegal and Djibouti. She has also held a number of UN positions, including head of peace-building in the Central African Republic.

 
 
 

See Also

Ethiopia, Eritrea declare war ‘has come to an end’

July 10, 2018 11:07 am

Ethiopia to end boundary row with Eritrea, open for foreign investment

June 6, 2018 9:39 am

Saudi Arabia releases 1,000 Ethiopian prisoners

May 20, 2018 9:36 am

Ethiopia says British museum must permanently return its artefacts

April 24, 2018 5:26 pm

Ethiopia mourns 52 killed in festival stampede

October 3, 2016 1:47 pm

Saudi executes Ethiopian woman for axe murder

January 10, 2016 4:33 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Farooq Baloch

Samaa Digital

Noor Ul Huda Shaheen

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.