Erdogan says Saudi officials ‘planned’ Jamal Khashoggi’s murder

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that 18 Saudi suspects should be tried for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

During his address to the MP’s in Ankara on Tuesday, Erdogan said that the slain journalist entered the Saudi consulate on October 2, but did not leave.

“My demand is that 18 people be tried in Istanbul. All those who played a role in the murder of Khashoggi have to face punishment,” he said.

Related: Saudi Arabia now says Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in a “rogue operation”

He said that it was a ‘planned’ murder and Saudi teams were sent to Istanbul to execute the plan. Three teams of 15 Saudi nationals arrived in Istanbul on separate flights ahead of the journalist’s murder, he added.

The Turkish President alleged that the security cameras and surveillance footage were removed from the consulate building prior to Khashoggi’s arrival. He went to the consulate for marriage-related work.

Related: Saudi Arabia says Jamal Khashoggi died in a ‘fight’ and the US believes them

“Why wasn’t the consulate opened on the day of the incident for the investigation. And now that there has been an acknowledgment of a murder, why is there not a body?” he asked.

President Erdogan extended his condolences to the journalist’s family, friends, media and the people of Saudi Arabia as well.

He reiterated to ‘punish’ those responsible because Khashoggi was killed in Istanbul. He also said he wants answers to who gave the orders and where is the body.