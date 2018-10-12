Eight killed after Cyclone Titli batters eastern India

October 12, 2018

People carry their belongings to a safer place after cyclone Titli hit in Srikakulam district in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India, October 11, 2018. Photo: Reuters

A powerful cyclone swept into eastern India, leaving at least eight people dead and destroying hundreds of homes, reported BBC.

Cyclone Titli tore into coastal areas of Orissa and Andhra Pradesh with winds of up to 150km per hour.

About 300,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying districts in Orissa.

Authorities say roads are blocked and power supplies have been lost in many areas.

“We fear that 6,000 to 7,000 electricity poles may have been uprooted,” K Dhananjaya Reddy, the district administrative chief of Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh, told Reuters.

“Around 400,000 to 500,000 people are now without electricity.”

The eight reported deaths were all in Andhra Pradesh. The state’s disaster management chief, D Varaprasad, said that shortages of drinking water were a concern in many areas.

Education officials in Orissa said schools and colleges across the state would be closed for the rest of the week.

Those evacuated were accommodated in more than 1,100 cyclone shelters, state officials added.

TV footage from the affected areas showed huge waves crashing on to beaches and trees and power lines being toppled.

 
 
 

See Also

Pakistan announce team for Women’s World T20 without skipper

October 11, 2018 5:16 pm

Sharpen up: Pakistani artist aims for record with pencil swing

October 10, 2018 5:05 pm

Will Smith learns how to bhangra in India

October 10, 2018 10:35 am

#MeToo: Journalists accused Indian minister of sexual harassment

October 9, 2018 9:56 pm

State Bank to issue Rs50 coin for 200th birthday of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan

October 9, 2018 4:52 pm

India suspends bus driver for letting a monkey ‘drive’

October 9, 2018 11:37 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.