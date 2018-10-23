Divorcees and widows in UAE can now apply for visa extension on their own

Divorcees and widows in UAE can now apply for their visas without sponsors. The new visa reforms in UAE will benefit families and visitors starting Tuesday.

The visa scheme will allow widows, divorced women, and their children to get one-year residency visa extension, students sponsored by their parents will get a two-year visa after Grade 12, and visit visa holders can apply for a three-day extension twice without leaving the country.

The visa for divorcees and widows will start from the date of divorce or death of spouse. “They can apply for a visa without a sponsor,” said Brigadier Saeed Rakan Al Rashidi, acting director-general of foreigners affairs and ports. Previously, they had to leave the country after a divorce or the death of their husband.

Students having completed their university studies or cleared Grade 12 can avail this extension too. Parents will be required to deposit Dh5,000 to access it.

“Students will be required to submit their attested academic certificates to show that they have studied in the UAE,” said Al Rashidi.

Moreover, the visit visa can be extended for Dh600 and visitors don’t need to leave UAE to get their visa extended.

There were “countless cases” of husbands who would misuse their sponsorship power against their wives. “Some husbands do not choose to ease the process for their wives and often it becomes very difficult,” said Abdullah Al Hammadi, a lawyer at Al Mustaqbal Law Firm.