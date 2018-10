The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that defaming the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) “goes beyond the permissible limits of an objective debate” and “could stir up prejudice and put at risk religious peace” and thus exceeds the permissible limits of freedom of expression.

According to Anadolu, the decision by a seven-judge panel came after an individual identified as Ms S. held two seminars in 2009, entitled “Basic Information on Islam,” in which she defamed an element of his life.