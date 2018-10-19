China to end electricity costs with a fake moon

Chinese officials have announced plans to launch a satellite into orbit that is capable of reflecting sunlight onto the streets at night, permanently replacing streetlights and the cost of electricity.

The satellite will be able to illuminate an area of 50 square miles, according to Wu Chunfeng, chairperson of the Aerospace Science and Technology Microelectronics System Research Institute.

The moon has been tested for the past several years and will be released in 2020. It is expected to produce eight times more light than the real moon.

Scientists are concerned about the moon’s effect on the wildlife and the Earth’s atmosphere. The satellite will produce a dust-like glow which won’t affect animals.

A similar project was launched by the Russians in 1999 to use orbiting mirrors to light up cities in Siberia as a cheap alternative to electricity. The scheme was abandoned when the craft was destroyed during its first orbit in space.