Chaman border closes ahead of elections in Afghanistan’s Kandahar

The government decided on Saturday to close border crossings at Chaman for the ongoing elections in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

Voting for the parliamentary and Wolesi Jirga elections is under way in Kandahar.

“Due to the election in Kandahar, traffic will be stopped from the Chaman border,” said the security sources. “Trade and NATO supply will also be suspended.” Pedestrians can continue to use the border.

Afghanistan delayed its parliamentary elections in Kandahar for a week after the assassination of Kandahar Police Chief General Abdul Raziq by Taliban insurgents two days before the national elections.