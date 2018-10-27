Chaman border closes ahead of elections in Afghanistan’s Kandahar

October 27, 2018

Photo: AFP

The government decided on Saturday to close border crossings at Chaman for the ongoing elections in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

Voting for the parliamentary and Wolesi Jirga elections is under way in Kandahar.

“Due to the election in Kandahar, traffic will be stopped from the Chaman border,” said the security sources. “Trade and NATO supply will also be suspended.” Pedestrians can continue to use the border.

Related: Kandahar police chief killed in attack on governor’s office in Afghanistan

Afghanistan delayed its parliamentary elections in Kandahar for a week after the assassination of Kandahar Police Chief General Abdul Raziq by Taliban insurgents two days before the national elections.

 
 
 

See Also

Taliban confirm founding member Mullah Baradar released by Pakistan

October 25, 2018 8:44 pm

Pakistan rejects Afghan president’s ‘baseless’ accusations over Kandahar attack

October 24, 2018 4:34 pm

Pakistan assures complete support for Afghan democratic process

October 19, 2018 10:16 pm

Pak-Afghan border sealed for two days ahead of Afghan election

October 19, 2018 1:34 pm

Kandahar police chief killed in attack on governor’s office in Afghanistan

October 18, 2018 6:42 pm

Hazratullah Zazai hits six sixes in an over, equals T20 record of second fastest 50

October 15, 2018 12:50 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.