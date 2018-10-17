Canada legalises recreational marijuana

October 17, 2018

Canada legalised marijuana on Wednesday for recreational use and to regulate its sale, becoming the first major Western nation to do so.

Canadians will be allowed to grow, possess and consume marijuana for recreational purposes, reported BBC News.

People above 19 years of age in Canada can buy up to 30 grammes of cannabis and grow up to four plants at home, under the new regulations.

Canada is the second country after Uruguay to legalise recreational marijuana under The Cannabis Act.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a promise during the 2015 campaign to legalise the drug to protect children and reduce profits that go to criminals.

“We’re not legalising cannabis because we think it’s good for our health. We’re doing it because we know it’s not good for our children,” Trudeau said on the eve of the reform.

The Canadian prime minister’s office said that he does not plan on purchasing or consuming cannabis once it is legalised.

The sale of cannabis is expected to raise $400 million a year in tax revenue for Canada.

However, according to the Canadian Medical Association Journal, the legalisation of the drug is “a national, uncontrolled experiment in which the profits of cannabis producers and tax revenues are squarely pitched against the health of Canadians.”

 
 
 

