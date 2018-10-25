Bomb threats sent to Barack Obama, Hilary Clinton and CNN in the US

Packages that are suspected to have contained bombs were sent to high-profile US figures on Wednesday, sparking debate about political rhetoric and raised the threat of election-season violence ahead of the US midterms.

At least six packages were sent to locations in New York, Washington DC and Florida, reported BBC. According to an FBI statement, explosive devices were sent to former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, former president Barack Obama, former CIA director John Brennan, care of CNN, as well as three others.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called the attacks an act of terror.

Related: Nine planes grounded by bomb threats in South America: Chilean authorities

Some Democrats think that the attempted attacks are a result of Conservatives and President Donald Trump inciting violence. All those targeted are regularly criticised by them.

Trump said on Wednesday while speaking at a rally that the perpetrators will be punished and ‘we have to come together’. Pipe-bombs are suspected to be in the packages, however, none of them exploded.

Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz who has been addressed as the sender on the manila envelopes said that she was deeply disturbed by the way her name was used. The US midterm elections will be held in two weeks.