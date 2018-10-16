At least 14 Iranian guards kidnapped near Pakistan border: Iranian media

At least 14 Iranian border guards were abducted by terrorists on Monday morning on the border with Pakistan, Iran’s media reported Tuesday.

The media reports said the guards were kidnapped from a border post in the city of Mirjaveh in Sistan Balochistan province.

“Pakistan is expected to fight terrorists and outlaws who have nested along the borders and are propped up by some reactionary and terrorist regional countries,” Iranian Revolutionary Guards said in a statement.

The terrorist act is believed to be an inside job, the statement said without revealing details.

Jaish al-Adl, an armed group fighting for independence in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province, claimed responsibility for the act.

Ebrahim Azizi, spokesman of Jaish al-Adl, said the group had seized more than 10 people.

“This morning Jaish al-Ad forces attacked a border post in Mirjaveh, and captured all their weapons,” Azizi said in an audio message sent to Reuters.

In May last year, at least 10 Iranian border guards were killed in clashes with the militants near Mirjaveh.

Iranian authorities claimed that that Jaish-ul-Adal has safe havens on Pakistan’s soil.

In May 2017, Iran’s top military official General Muhammad Baqeri had told Islamabad that his country expects Pakistan to control the border and shut down terrorist bases.

“If the terrorist attacks continue, we will hit their safe havens and cells, wherever they are.”