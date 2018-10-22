22 killed in Taiwan as train flips over

October 21, 2018

Photo: Taiwan authorities

At least 22 people were killed after a train derailed and flipped over on a popular coastal route in Taiwan on Sunday.

The railway administration said that 171 people have been injured in the accident.

All of the train’s eight carriages had derailed, and five had flipped.

The exact cause of the accident has yet to be determined.

The crash was the worst rail accident in Taiwan since 1991 when 30 passengers were killed and 112 injured after two trains collided in Miaoli.

Thirty were also killed in 1981 after a truck collided with a passenger train at a level crossing and sent coaches over a bridge in Hsinchu.

 
 
 

