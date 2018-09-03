Son of Makkah Grand Mosque attacker becomes colonel in Saudi National Guards

The son of Juhayman al-Otaybi, an extremist who seized Makkah and the Grand Mosque in 1979, has been given a promotion in Saudi Arabia’s National Guards.

According to Al Arabiya, Hathal bin Juhayman al-Otaybi was recently promoted to the position of colonel in National Guards.

His father, Juhyman al-Otaybi, along with over 250 men attacked Makkah’s grand mosque on November 20, 1979. Hundreds were killed in the attack which lasted for two weeks.

Hathal was only one-year-old when his father attacked Makkah.