Shutdown in Occupied Kashmir against killings

They were killed during a cordon and search operation in Kulgam district on Saturday.Business activities and education institutions remained closed in different parts of Kashmir due to a strike called by Kashmir leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.In a statement, the leaders sought intervention by the United Nations and international human rights organizations to safeguard the lives of people and pro-freedom leaders.Gilani, who is chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, said the youths rendered their lives to end slavery.In a telephonic address to mourners, he paid tribute to the martyrs and pledged to take the ongoing movement to its conclusion.Aggressive measures by occupying forces, luring the youth with jobs, perks and privileges, will never succeed in deterring Kashmiris from pursuing this cause, he said.He appealed to people of the valley to boycott every election under Indian authorities.“Be it panchayat, assembly or parliament, the elections provide Indian leadership an opportunity to change the demography and discourse of Kashmir,” the seasoned Kashmiri leader said.